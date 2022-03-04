KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 92,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.44 and a beta of 1.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KBR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

