KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the January 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of KDDI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 117,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,015. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.02. KDDI has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KDDI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

