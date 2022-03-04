KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the January 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of KDDI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 117,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,015. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.02. KDDI has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KDDI Company Profile (Get Rating)
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KDDI (KDDIY)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.