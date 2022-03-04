Keefer Mcgovern Lehner Sells 3,080 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $20,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $16,632.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $8.55 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.49.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.