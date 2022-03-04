Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

KELYA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,841. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $817.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after acquiring an additional 291,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

