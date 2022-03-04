KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

Shares of DV opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $4,603,242.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

