KeyCorp Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.48 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

