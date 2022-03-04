KeyCorp Comments on Veracyte, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Veracyte in a report released on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $59.83.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $10,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

