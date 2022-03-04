KeyCorp Trims Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Target Price to $52.00

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $41.89 on Monday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kaman by 40.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

