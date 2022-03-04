Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 175.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 108.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

