Kineko (KKO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,994.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $3,994.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

