Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $73.98 on Monday. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.31.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

