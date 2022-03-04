Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $73.98 on Monday. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 3.31.
About Kinetik (Get Rating)
