Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $105.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Kingspan Group stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $126.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.93.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

