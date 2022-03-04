Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 108,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 73,791 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

