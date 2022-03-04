Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in APA by 69.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

