Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 148 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $391.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 380.27 and a beta of 0.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.87 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.