Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

