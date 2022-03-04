Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

