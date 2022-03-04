Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $13,971,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $248,000.

EVA opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $78.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

