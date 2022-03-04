Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

