Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.87.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.32. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80. Insiders have sold a total of 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.