Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Shares of KGX traded up €3.04 ($3.42) on Thursday, hitting €73.04 ($82.07). 474,528 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.94. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a one year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

