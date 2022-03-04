Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

KGX traded up €3.04 ($3.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €73.04 ($82.07). 474,528 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.94. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a one year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

