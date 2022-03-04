Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 155.4% from the January 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRBP. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 236.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRBP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.04.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

