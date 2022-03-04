KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 40,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,158. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

