KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

