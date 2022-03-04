KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,316 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,072,230. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 203,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

