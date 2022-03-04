KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Polaris by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

