Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.77.

NYSE KNX opened at $54.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

