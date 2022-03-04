KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

KNBE stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -182.35. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.