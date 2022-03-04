Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

