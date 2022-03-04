Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.
Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
