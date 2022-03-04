Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.18. 44,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $595.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. Koppers has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Koppers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Koppers by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Koppers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

