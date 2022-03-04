Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KOS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.04.

KOS stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 391,460 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 251,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

