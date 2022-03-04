Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KTOS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

KTOS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -947.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,621. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

