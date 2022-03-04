Kroger (NYSE:KR) Trading 4.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.45. 382,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,882,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

