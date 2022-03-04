L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $255.48 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.24 and a twelve month high of $261.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

