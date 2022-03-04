Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $268.11. 17,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.09 and its 200-day moving average is $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

