LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.