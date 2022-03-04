LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
