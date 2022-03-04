Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $741.36

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 741.36 ($9.95) and traded as high as GBX 781.80 ($10.49). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 744.80 ($9.99), with a volume of 1,388,405 shares trading hands.

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.40) to GBX 900 ($12.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.26) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.64).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 783.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 741.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.05), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($432,024.16). Also, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($47,592.77).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.