Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.51).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.40) to GBX 900 ($12.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.05), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($432,024.16). Also, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($47,592.77).

LAND stock traded down GBX 30.20 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 744.80 ($9.99). 1,388,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 783.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 741.36. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($11.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

