Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. 43,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 67,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.