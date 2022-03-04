Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 238,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,173,091 shares.The stock last traded at $43.81 and had previously closed at $40.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.