Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LSRCY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 133,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,685. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $62.98.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

