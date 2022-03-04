Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.40.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.54 and a 12-month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0600003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

