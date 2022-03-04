Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Lazydays stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $221.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lazydays by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000.
About Lazydays (Get Rating)
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
