Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lazydays stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $221.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 in the last three months. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lazydays by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

