LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,212,723. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.88 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

