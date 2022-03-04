LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,524 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 10.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,791. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

