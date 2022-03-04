LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHA remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

