Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 116,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $8.52 on Friday, hitting $142.51. 21,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear Co. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

