LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.70

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.70 and last traded at $127.70, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.32.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

