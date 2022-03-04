LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.70

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.70 and last traded at $127.70, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.32.
LEG Immobilien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)
