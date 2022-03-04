Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 2,476 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

